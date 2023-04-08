0
Saturday 8 April 2023

“Israel” Admits It’s Deterrence is Eroding

The source told the “Israeli” Walla website: “If there was fear until now that the ‘Israeli’ deterrence was eroding, then in the past two days we have obtained a conclusion on that issue … It has been recorded that ‘sovereignty and terrorism’ has been violated. ‘Israel’ will choose the timing to collect a painful price for that.”

Walla’s military affairs analyst, Amir Bohbot, indicated that the “Israeli” security establishment is waiting to see whether the escalation will continue in the north and the south, and is preparing for the possibility of an additional escalation that will last for several days.

Bohbot stated that the “Israeli” army is strengthening its forces and modernizing its “bank of goals” in Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip, pointing out that the level of readiness in all sectors, including in the occupied West Bank, is still very high.

The “Israeli” analyst stated that the Shin Bet and the “Israeli” army are still working to decipher the shooting operation in the "Adam" settlement Thursday evening, during which an “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] soldier was wounded.
