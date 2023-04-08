0
Saturday 8 April 2023

China Sanctions Taiwan’s De Facto US Ambassador Over Tsai Trip

Hsiao Bi-khim and her family members will be barred from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, and companies connected to Hsiao will not be allowed to work with mainland organizations and individuals, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Friday.

Beijing announced the sanctions after Tsai, whose Democratic Progressive Party supports a distinct Taiwanese identity separate from mainland China, met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in California, prompting condemnation from Beijing.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced sanctions against the California-based Reagan library and the Washington-based Hudson Institute, barring Chinese institutions from contacting or cooperating with either institution.

The Reagan library hosted the talks between Tsai and McCarthy, while the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, presented the Taiwanese leader with a leadership award.

China claims self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to reunify the island with the mainland by force if necessary.

Beijing imposed sanctions on Hsiao and several other Taiwanese officials in August after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

Taiwan has forged closer ties with the US under Tsai amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion, although Washington, like most governments, does not officially recognize it as a country.

Taiwan has just 13 remaining diplomatic allies after Honduras last month cut ties in favor of recognizing Beijing, which refuses to maintain official relations with any country that recognizes Taipei.
