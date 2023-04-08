0
Saturday 8 April 2023 - 02:39

NYT: Secret NATO War Plan Leak Triggers Pentagon Probe

Story Code : 1051156
NYT: Secret NATO War Plan Leak Triggers Pentagon Probe
The briefing presentation slides, some marked “top secret,” show assessed troop strengths, timelines for arms shipments and ammunition expenditures, among other data.

“The files appeared on social media earlier this week, and while the source remains unclear, the leaks have set off alarms in the Pentagon, which has launched a probe to determine how the documents were obtained,” the US daily said.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told the outlet that “We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the department is reviewing the matter.”

Officials said they are working to have the material removed from the internet, but had not succeeded as of Thursday night.

One of the documents marked “top secret” provides the “Status of the Conflict as of 1 Mar.,” suggesting the slides are several weeks old. Though they do not describe any specific battle plans, the files offer a glimpse into US intelligence assessments for Russian and Ukrainian troop levels, timetables for training and equipment deliveries, weather data, as well as ammunition expenditures – including for the US-supplied HIMARS platform. The Pentagon has not previously disclosed the rate at which Ukrainian forces are using munitions for the weapon.

Some of the documents appear to have been altered, with multiple different versions circulating online showing wildly varying estimates for losses on both sides of the conflict.

Another file lists 12 new Ukrainian combat brigades – which are usually made up of 4,000 to 5,000 troops – noting that the US and NATO bloc are training and supplying nine of them. Of those, the document states that six would be ready by the end of March, and the remaining three by April 30.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
7 April 2023
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
7 April 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
6 April 2023
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023
Iranians hold rallies in cities and towns across the country to mark the International Quds Day on April 29, 2022.
Intl. Quds Day: An existential threat to the hegemonic powers
By: Batool Subeiti
1 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
‘Israeli’ Missiles Strike Damascus, At Least Two Syrian Civilians Martyred
4 April 2023
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
US Expects Any Future War with China Across Taiwan Strait Would be ’Quick’
4 April 2023
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
US Sends Warship to Syria As Tension Grows Over Attacks on Iranian Advisors
4 April 2023