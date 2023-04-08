Loud Explosions Heard Around City in Southern Lebanon Following Israeli Attack

Islam Times - Explosions were heard in the Lebanese city of Tyre (Sur in Arabic) early Friday after Israel forces announced they attacked the country’s south, according to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

UNIFIL Chief Aroldo Lazaro Saenz said the body is in talks with both sides of the Blue Line, urging "all parties to cease all actions across the Blue Line now," the peacekeeping outfit said in a press statement. "The actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation."Israeli military claimed that it had bombed an office of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and locations of Palestinian resistance groups in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre.Israel accused Hamas of standing behind a barrage of about three dozen rockets fired from southern Lebanon at northern Israel on Thursday.However, Al-Mayadeen has reported that extensive damages have been inflicted on agricultural lands in the Al-Qulaylah region in southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli attacks.According to the report, Israeli warplanes, contrary to the regime's claims, have targeted agricultural areas in southern Lebanon.Reports indicated that Israel's attack on the Tyre area has also caused damage to the water infrastructure of Al-Qasmiyah in the Al-Qulaylah region, but no casualties have been reported.