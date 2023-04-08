0
Saturday 8 April 2023 - 05:02

Militants Prepare to Launch Incendiary Drone Attacks in Syria: Russian MoD

Story Code : 1051161
Militants Prepare to Launch Incendiary Drone Attacks in Syria: Russian MoD
The group is said to be targeting army forces’ positions near the town of Kdura in the Idlib Governorate, Tass reported.

"According to information obtained by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, militants of the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist group... are preparing to launch a provocative attack on positions held by Syrian government troops, including with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles modified for attack," Gurinov said.

The Russian reconciliation center is calling on commanders of illegal armed groups in Syria to "refrain from provocations and engage in peaceful reconciliation efforts in areas under their control."

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The government says Western countries and their regional allies are aiding terror outfits.

In recent years, Syrian troops have made significant advances against remaining pockets of land held by militants across the Arab country.

Washington has long been collaborating with anti-Damascus militants and plundering Syria’s resources, ignoring repeated calls by Damascus to end its illegal occupation of the country.
