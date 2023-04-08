Yemeni Ansarullah Movement, Presidential Council Agree on New Truce

Islam Times - The Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen and the Houthi movement, known officially as Ansarullah, have agreed to extend the truce for six months, with the mediation of Oman, according to a Yemeni diplomatic source who spoke to Sputnik.

The previous ceasefire expired in October 2022, and the Houthi Ansarullah movement demanded a share of oil and gas revenues from government-controlled territories, which stalled negotiations on its extension."The Leadership Council of Yemen and the Ansarullah group, with the mediation of Oman, reached an agreement to establish a new ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations for six months," said the source. "It will be announced in the nearest future."In addition to the ceasefire extension, the sides agreed to open new flights from the airport in the Yemeni capital Sana'a, remove restrictions on the passage of ships to the port of Hudaydah in the southwest of the country, and unblock roads.The source also said that civil servants throughout Yemen will receive payments from energy export revenues, and a political settlement process under UN auspices is expected to begin once the new ceasefire goes into effect.