Saturday 8 April 2023 - 05:04

Lebanese Officials Condemn Israeli Attack, Call for International Intervention

In response to the Israeli attack on the Lebanon's soil, the country’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, met with Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib to discuss their next steps, AlahedNews reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement reiterating Lebanon's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and its desire for peace and stability in the region.

The statement also warned against Israel's "escalatory intentions" and called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt its aggression.

The Foreign Minister has instructed Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations to file an official complaint with the Security Council.

The statement further expressed Lebanon's readiness to cooperate with UN peacekeeping forces in the south of the country to restore calm and stability.
