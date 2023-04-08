0
Saturday 8 April 2023 - 05:06

Yemeni Security Forces Foil Major Daesh Attack in Sana'a

In a statement received by the Yemeni news agency, Saba, Colonel Al-Ajri explained that in coordination between the Ministry of Interior and the Security and Intelligence Service, and after receiving information about the movements of Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) members, they were tracked down and pursued in a sparsely populated area to avoid more casualties.

He pointed out that during the pursuit of the two Takfiri elements, they boarded a bus to disguise themselves among the civilians, and when the patrol intercepted the vehicle to arrest them, they detonated themselves, killing themselves and two civilians on board.

"Thank God, the crime was foiled before the terrorist elements could achieve their wicked goal of targeting civilians," Colonel Al-Ajri confirmed, noting that Sana'a and other liberated provinces are living in safety and security.

He stated that the era of bombings has passed and any attempts in Sana'a or other liberated provinces will be closely monitored by security forces.

He assured that they are vigilant and will prevent any movements or plans that aim to disrupt public tranquility, security, and stability in these areas.
