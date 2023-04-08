Explosive Traces Found on Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Attacks

Islam Times - German investigators have found traces of explosives on the Andromeda yacht linked to the Nord Stream bombings, media sources reported on Friday.

It is also stated that the crew with fake passports appears in the case, but no other clues have been found, reports The New York Times.Andromeda is now in drydock overlooking the Baltic Sea… three German officials told The Times that investigators had found traces of explosives on the yacht, and also revealed that two crew members had used fake Bulgarian passports ", indicates the document.A day earlier, Swedish prosecutor Mats Jungkvist said there was no clarity on who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage, and that it would be difficult to find those responsible.