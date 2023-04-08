0
Saturday 8 April 2023 - 10:44

Netanyahu Orders Border Police Call-up After String of Deadly Palestinian Ops

Netanyahu announced the call-up as he huddled with security officials following the car-ramming operation at Tel Aviv’s seaside Charles Clore Park on Friday evening, in which one was killed and seven others were wounded when a Palestinian from Kafr Qassem ran his vehicle at high speed into a group of people walking on the promenade.

Earlier on Friday, three Zionist settlers were killed in a shooting operation in the occupied West Bank. The Zionist military launched a manhunt for the gunmen and other suspects who fled the scene.

The ‘Israel’ Police said in a statement that four Border Police reserves units will be mobilized starting on Sunday, following orders from the war ministry and the so-called ‘national security’ ministry. They will join six Border Police reserve units already operating in and around occupied al-Quds and Lod, as authorities increased its police preparedness ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, usually a period of high tensions between Palestinians and Zionist occupation forces.

This year, Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover and Easter. Passover began on Wednesday evening.

Netanyahu said he was calling up all reserve forces in ‘Israel’s’ Border Police “to confront the attacks.”

Earlier, military chief Herzi Halevi instructed the Zionist military to call up an unspecified number of reservist soldiers amid heightened tensions across the region.

Halevi said in a statement after the West Bank shooting attack that the call-up would be focused on aerial units and the “air attack arrays,” meaning fighter jet pilots and attack drone operators, as well as other aircrews.

Halevi also instructed the ‘Israeli’ military to boost preparedness in the Central Command following the attack earlier Friday.
