Report: Trump to Hire Anti-Islam Activist Laura Loomer for Campaign

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump is reportedly in talks to hire Laura Loomer, a former congressional candidate with a history of making anti-Muslim remarks, to work on his presidential campaign.

Trump recently met with Loomer and directed his advisors to give her a role in his campaign, The New York Times reported. As of now, it is unclear whether she would serve on his campaign or on the main super PAC that is backing his bid for the presidency. Loomer has not yet been hired.Middle East Eye reached out to Loomer for comment but she did not respond. She wrote on Twitter: “To the media asking me to comment, I’m LOYAL LOOMER. Not LEAKING LOOMER.”“Anyone who leaks private and confidential conversations they had with President Trump doesn’t have his best interest in mind. #Trump2024.”Loomer has run twice for Congress and lost both times. She once described Islam as a “cancer” and tweeted under the hashtag “#proudislamophobe.”Loomer garnered attention in 2018 when she travelled the country "investigating" Muslim candidates for office.During Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's first House run, Loomer showed up at a campaign event and harassed Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who at the time was running for a US House seat in Michigan. Loomer, who is Jewish, claimed Omar and Tlaib were both "anti-American and anti-Jewish".Twitter banned Loomer in November 2018 after she posted a series of tweets throughout the day, calling Omar "anti-Jewish" and women "are abused" and "forced to wear the hijab".Uber and Lyft also banned her from using any of their services after she complained online about not being able to find a "non-Muslim" driver, saying, "Someone needs to create a non-Islamic form of @uber or @lyft".