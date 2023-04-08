0
Saturday 8 April 2023 - 10:51

Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue

The protest this Saturday will focus on the government's mishandling of the recent security crisis and support the settlers in the occupied territories’ north and those living near the Gaza Strip area, whose "security has been compromised by the government's incompetence," according to the group's statement.

The central demonstration is planned to be held in Tel Aviv's Kaplan Street. The main speaker will be former war minister and former ‘Israeli’ military chief of staff Moshe Yaalon.

“It seems that Netanyahu has lost his north and his government is set for destruction. This government is destroying ‘Israel’s’ security, economy, social cohesion, and security deterrence. We call on all ‘citizens’ to take to the streets in massive numbers this weekend," the leadership of the Umbrella Movement said.

In reaction to the current government's plans for so-called ‘judicial reform,’ which have been halted by Prime Minister Netanyahu, weekly demonstrations across the occupation entity have continued for months.
