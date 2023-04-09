0
Sunday 9 April 2023 - 02:29

Human Lives Are of No Value to Western Gov’t: Iran Nuclear Chief

Story Code : 1051342
Speaking on the occasion of Nuclear Technology Day in Iran, Eslami said that the Westerners falsely accused Iran of making nuclear weapons and under that baseless accusation imposes sanctions on the country and raised the tensions and pressures to their peaks in the last Iranian year [ending on March 20].

He added that Iran's enemies are always talking about human rights, but they have put sanctions on Iran's only radiopharmaceutical company, adding that this issue shows the fact that human lives are of no value to Westerners.

Iran’s nuclear chief also said that according to the changes in the climatic conditions and the global commitment to eliminate greenhouse gases, the AEOI has set targets to produce 10,000 MW of nuclear electricity, which will progress according to schedule.

National Nuclear Energy Day is observed on April 9 [Farvardin 20th] in Iran.
