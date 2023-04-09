0
Sunday 9 April 2023 - 02:33

US CDC Warns Doctors to Look Out For ’Ebola-like’ Marburg Virus

Story Code : 1051344
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] have issued a health warning for the rare highly infectious Marburg virus, urging the country’s doctors and public health officials to be on the lookout.

The CDC said in a statement that the risk of MVD is currently "low" in the US, but that "clinicians should be aware of the potential for imported cases."

"Many of the signs and symptoms of MVD are similar to other infectious diseases [such as malaria or typhoid fever] or viral hemorrhagic fevers that may be endemic in the area [such as Lassa fever or Ebola]. This is especially true if only a single case is involved,” the statement pointed out.

According to the US public health agency, the disease's mortality rate is approximately between 23% and 90%, with an average rate of 50%. There is currently no known treatment for the illness, but fluid replacement and intensive supportive care in its early stages can be successful, the CDC added.

The warning comes after two confirmed outbreaks of MVD in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea in March and February, respectively. In Tanzania, out of the eight cases, five were fatal, while in Equatorial Guinea, there have been 14 confirmed cases since early February, with 10 deaths.

Medics believe the virus is transmitted to humans by fruit bats and is spread among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people, as well as infected surfaces and materials.

Symptoms include a sudden fever, headache, fatigue, as well as unexplained bleeding and gastrointestinal symptoms. Muscle and joint pain and loss of appetite are also not uncommon.
