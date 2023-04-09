Lebanese Defense Minister Says Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression

Islam Times - Lebanon's Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said Friday that the Lebanese military is prepared to counter any aggression against the country and take necessary measures to ensure the security of southern regions.

During a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, Sleem emphasized the Lebanese military's willingness to cooperate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon while maintaining constant readiness to counter any threat or aggression, Sputnik reported.Earlier on Friday, the Israelه regime carried out airstrikes and artillery bombardment on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon following rocket attacks in retaliation for Israeli assaults against unarmed worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque over the past couple of days.