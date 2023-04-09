0
Sunday 9 April 2023 - 02:55

Terrorist MKO Member Detained on Arrival in Iran

Story Code : 1051352
Terrorist MKO Member Detained on Arrival in Iran
A security source with the knowledge of the matter told Iranian media that a member of the MKO terrorist group was arrested in the past days while trying to enter the country.

The source, without mentioning the name of the arrested element and the details of his arrest, "The person is a former member of the Mufaqeen (MKO) and entered Iran from Albania." Albania's capital harbors MKO on behalf of the Western countries.

The MKO terrorist group is responsible for causing the largest part of the 17,000-plus fatalities that have resulted from acts of terror since the 1979 victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
8 April 2023
China: US Seeks Cyber “Hegemony”
China: US Seeks Cyber “Hegemony”
8 April 2023
US Resumes Biolabs Program in Ukraine: Russian MoD
US Resumes Biolabs Program in Ukraine: Russian MoD
8 April 2023
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
7 April 2023
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
Ukraine Used NATO Ammunition to Kill Donetsk Civilians: Russia
7 April 2023
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
Report: CIA Complained US Was Blindsided by Saudi Outreach to Syria and Iran
7 April 2023
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
Iran, Saudi FMs Meet in China for First Time in Seven Years: Opening Embassies on Track
6 April 2023
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
Imam Khamenei: “Israel” Collapsing Sooner than Projected, US on Downward Spiral
5 April 2023
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
Finland Officially Becomes 31st NATO Member, Russia Warns of Wider Conflict
5 April 2023
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
Iran, Arab Countries Condemn “Israel’s” Brutality at Al-Aqsa
5 April 2023
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
“Anonymous Sudan” Group Takes Down Multiple ‘Israeli’ Websites in Support of Palestine
5 April 2023