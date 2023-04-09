0
Sunday 9 April 2023 - 09:25

US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests

Story Code : 1051363
The leaked materials contain an assessment by a Central Intelligence Update dated March 1. It said that the Mossad chiefs “advocated for Mossad officials and ‘Israelis’ to protest against the new ‘Israeli’ government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the ‘Israeli’ government.”

According to The New York Times, senior US officials confirmed that the leaked documents appear to contain legitimate intelligence reports. However, at least some of them had been modified and the accuracy of the documents is under question.

Despite several hundreds of former Mossad employees signing an anti-reform letter earlier in March, the agency’s rules prohibit direct involvement of its leadership in political crisis. However, some Mossad employees received permission to participate in protests as private citizens, the report claimed.

According to the publication, Mossad chief David Barnea upon consulting with “Israel’s” attorney general also allowed junior employees to participate in demonstrations under the condition that they would not identify themselves as members of the agency.

However, senior ‘Israeli’ military officials denied the reports, while the entity’s prime minister’s office told The New York Times that they were looking into them. The so-called US Department of Justice said earlier on Saturday that it had opened a probe into the leak.

Dozens of leaked documents, mostly related to the Ukraine war, have surfaced on Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other social media in recent days. On Friday, the Pentagon said it was “actively reviewing the matter.”
