Sunday 9 April 2023 - 09:32

“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan

Story Code : 1051364
The occupation’s shelling of Syria started at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday and resulted in some material damage.

According to the defense ministry, The Syrian air defense shot down some of the “Israeli” rockets, launched from the direction of Golan Heights at several locations in southern Syria.

Earlier, a Syrian state broadcaster reported several explosions in the vicinity of Damascus overnight.

While the cause of the blasts was not specified, the “Israeli” military said several rockets have been fired from the direction of Syria towards the occupied Golan Heights.

The first wave of the rocket fire included three projectiles on Saturday, which was followed by three more rockets early Sunday.

The “Israeli” military alleged that one of the first three rockets crossed into what it called “Israeli”-controlled territory “and landed in open areas in the southern Golan Heights.”

 
