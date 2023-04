Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General of Hezbollah His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received the Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, and the movement's delegation.

The conferees tackled he most important developments in occupied Palestine, the course of events in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the escalating resistance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.They further discussed the general political developments in the region, the readiness of the resistance axis and the cooperation of its parties in confronting all these events and developments.