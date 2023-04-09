0
Sunday 9 April 2023 - 13:55

South Korea to Discuss 'Issues Raised' from Leaked Documents with US

Story Code : 1051402
South Korea to Discuss
Several classified US military documents have recently been posted on social media offering a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters on Friday, adding that Russia or pro-Russian elements were likely behind the leak.

Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the documents. The US Justice Department has said it is investigating the leak.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the leaked documents contain details about internal discussions among top South Korean officials about US pressure on the staunch ally to help supply weapons to Ukraine, and its policy of not doing so.

The newspaper said that South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the United States replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the "end user" should be the US military. But internally, top South Korean officials were worried that the US would divert them to Ukraine.

"The secret report was based on signals intelligence, which meant that the United States has been spying on one of its major allies in Asia," the New York Times reported.

The South Korean presidential official, speaking to reporters, declined to respond to questions about US spying or to confirm any details from the leaked documents.

Asked if South Korea planned to lodge a protest or demand an explanation from the US, the official, who declined to be identified, said the government would review precedents and cases involving other countries.

South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine. But President Yoon Suk Yeol has said a South Korean law that forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict makes it difficult to send arms to Ukraine.

The South Korean official said there was no change to South Korea's policy.

Yoon is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on April 26 during a state visit to Washington.
Comment


