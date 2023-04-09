Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief

Islam Times - Voluntary sailors in Iran’s northern and southern coastal regions and their peers in a number of ports across the world will attend maritime parades on April 13 to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Palestine, the IRGC Navy commander said.

Speaking to reporters in the southern port city of Bushehr on Sunday, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the maritime parade is scheduled for April 13 to express support for the oppressed people of Palestine and their Intifada (uprising) and to condemn the Zionist regime’s brutal and heinous crimes.The maritime parades, slated for Thursday evening, will include the vessels of the popular Basij force of the IRGC Navy, he added.Local sailors along the southern and northern coasts of Iran will take part in the parades that will be held simultaneously in a number of ports across the world, the commander stated.Rear Admiral Tangsiri noted that over 2,500 vessels of the popular forces will attend the parades in the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf to voice support for the Palestinian cause and Intifada.