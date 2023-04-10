Islam Times - Reducing the influence of the US dollar in the regional and international economic transactions will minimize the dominance of the West over global economy, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said.

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Russian President’s Special Aide Igor Levitin in Tehran on Sunday. He also stated that reducing the influence of US dollar in the regional and international economic transactions will diminish the Western dominance on the world economy.During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between Iran and Russia and the issues of mutual interests.They also exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements signed by the senior officials of the two countries in various economic and banking fields, specially expediting the construction operation of the North-South Corridor.Expressing satisfaction with the promotion of trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Russia, Shamkhani and Levitin emphasized the need for the adoption of fruitful solutions to accelerate the implementation of joint economic cooperation.Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top security official considered the completion of the North-South Corridor and expansion of transit cooperation between Iran and Russia as the most important part of the joint projects.With the incessant and nonstop efforts of officials of the two countries, any obstacle in the way of materialization of will of leaders of the two countries will be removed, he added.The Russian president’s special aide, for his part, submitted a comprehensive report on the latest developments related to the trade and banking ties and joint economic projects.Levitin also stated that Moscow is ready to invest in various economic sectors of Iran, including steel, oil and petrochemical industries.