Monday 10 April 2023 - 01:29

Jordan Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ Consequences for Israel's Continued Violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordan Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ Consequences for Israel
In a statement received by Anadolu Agency, Majali said that the violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque's sanctity by Israeli police and the assault on worshipers during Ramadan may cause tension and violence, for which everyone will pay the price.

He held the Israeli regime responsible for the escalation in Jerusalem al-Quds and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories, which will worsen if Israel does not stop its incursions and terrorization of worshipers.

Majali emphasized that the administration of the Jerusalem Endowments is the only entity authorized to manage the affairs of the sanctuary and guarantee its security.

He stressed the importance of Israel respecting the historical and legal status quo in the holy sites and the worshipers' right to worship.

Tension has been rising in Jerusalem al-Quds since last week after Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque at night, preventing worshipers from performing i'tikaf.

On Wednesday and Thursday, tension escalated, and clashes took place in various parts of the Palestinian territories.

Anti-Israel protesters have also gathered in Amman for a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds.
