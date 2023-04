Islam Times - Six civilians were killed by a mine planted by militants in the Syrian eastern Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The incident occurred near the border between the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates when these people were foraging truffles, the Sham FM radio station said on Sunday.Truffles grow in dry desert areas in Syria, where terrorists opt to nest. They mine approaches to their shelters and attack military patrols and locals from ambush.