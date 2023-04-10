0
Monday 10 April 2023 - 01:32

Russia Creating Special Groups to Destroy West Tanks

Story Code : 1051487
Russia Creating Special Groups to Destroy West Tanks
"This work is organized on the instructions of Deputy Defense Minister Col.-Gen. [Yunus-Bek] Yevkurov, who set the specific task of creating these groups. In accordance with his instructions, the head of the main department of combat training, Col.-Gen. [Ivan] Buvaltsev with his team has developed methodological recommendations and organized a methodology for implementation, and the combat training center is putting these measures into practice," Arifulin told a Russian broadcaster.

He called the creation of the special groups "a great state systematic work," according to Sputnik.

"We know all their [Western tanks’] strengths and weaknesses and are preparing personnel ... Plus, tank crews are preparing here directly for a tank duel," he said.

Western countries have been supplying the Kyiv regime with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kyiv.
