Monday 10 April 2023 - 01:33

Quds Brigades Report of New Op. against Zionists in West Bank

Al-Quds Brigades which is the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, reported that its fighters conducted a new operation against Zionists in the West Bank on Sunday.

"With God's help, our fighters succeeded in targeting the occupying forces near Anza town," a statement by the Quds Brigades said, according to the Palestine Today news website.

They emphasized that the Zionist soldiers who are responsible for the security of the settlers were shot in the operation.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported a shooting near Yafit town in Al-Aghora, in the northeast of the West Bank, and said that the Zionist regime's soldiers had rushed to the scene of the incident.
