Monday 10 April 2023 - 01:35

Lebanese Expert: Hezbollah at Forefront of Supporting Palestinian Resistance

Sheikh Nabil Qaouk pointed out on Sunday that the ongoing attacks (the Zionist regime's army and settlers) against worshippers at al-Aqsa mosque, Islamic endowments and sanctities in Al-Quds Ash-Sharif are intolerable.

He highlighted that Hezbollah is in a leading position in support for Palestine, its people and its resistance, adding "No threat will undermine Hezbollah’s resolve.

"Considering the change in equations the Israeli enemy imposed by the resistance forces, is spending its worst days since 1948,” he said.

The regime, both at home and abroad, is engulfed by crisis and fire, he added.
