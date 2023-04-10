0
Monday 10 April 2023 - 01:58

Erdogan Warns; Turkey Can't Remain Silent to Threats to Al-Aqsa Status Quo

Story Code : 1051493
In a phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Israeli regime's head Isaac Herzog discussed the latest raids by the Zionist forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the harsh interventions against those at the holy sites, Yeni Şafak reported.

Saying that the latest incidents wound the conscience of not only Muslims but all of humanity, Erdogan stressed that Turkey can in no way remain silent in the face of provocations and threats to the status quo and spirituality of Al-Aqsa, located in Occupied East al-Quds.

The tensions spreading to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon should not be allowed to escalate, he urged.

President Erdogan underscored that radical Jewish groups’ call for raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque is stoking reactions and concerns.

Stressing the need to prevent such incidents, which are repeated every Ramadan, from becoming the fate of the region, Erdogan also voiced Turkey's readiness to do its part to get to root of the problem and take steps towards establishing a just and lasting peace.

Tension has been running high in the past few days following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East al-Quds.
