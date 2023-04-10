Israeli Crimes Continue in Occupied Lands

Islam Times - Simultaneously with the new storm of the Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the crimes of the regime in the occupied territories continue.

Attacked Palestinian civilians, and shutting down the south entrance to Bethlehem were among the Israeli regime's crimes.According to local sources, the Israeli occupation army shut down the south entrance to Bethlehem in the West Bank and severely restricted Palestinians’ free movement through a complex combination of approximately 100 fixed checkpoints, flying checkpoints, settler-only roads, and various other physical obstructions.Extremist Zionist settlers also attacked Palestinian civilians and their homes and vehicles tonight in the town of Deir Ballout, in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit.Witnesses told WAFA that rampaging Israeli settlers hurled stones at homes and vehicles at the entrance to the town, as well as hurled stones at Palestinian worshipers praying at the As-Salam Mosque in the town. No injuries were reported.Four Palestinians suffered injuries on Saturday night in an attack by Israeli settlers on Palestinian vehicles at the north entrance to the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.Meantime, groups of Israeli settlers gathered at Ein Ayyub junction, near the village of Ras Karkar in the Ramallah province, and embarked on attacking Palestinian vehicles driving through the junction, causing damage to some of them.A Palestinian young man was shot dead by Israeli gunfire on Saturday night during confrontations between Israeli occupation forces and unarmed Palestinian civilians in the town of Azzun, to the east of Qalqilia in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).MoH said in a statement that Ayed Azzam Saleem, 20, died shortly after being critically injured by Israeli gunfire in the abdomen and chest in the town of Azzun.Witnesses in the town said Israeli occupation soldiers directly fired at young Palestinians who were demonstrating at the entrance to the town in protest of the daily Israeli atrocities in occupied Palestine.Saleem, who was first reported critically injured, was rushed to the nearby Darwish Nazzal Public Hospital where he was announced dead of his wounds.The latest Israeli crime brings up the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 95, including 17 children and an elderly woman.