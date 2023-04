Islam Times - Pope Francis appeared to ask Russians to seek the truth about their country's invasion of Ukraine in his Easter message to the world on Sunday and appealed for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians following recent violence.

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.He also appealed for dialogue between the Zionists and Palestinians following recent violence.Israeli forces have stepped up their assaults on Palestinians. Regime forces have once again attacked Palestinian worshippers inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.