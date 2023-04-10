Lebanon Files UN Complaint against Israeli Aggression in Southern Country

Islam Times - Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, has instructed the country’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jean Murad, to present a letter of complaint on behalf of the Lebanese government to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the UNSC in the wake of the Israeli regime's aggression on southern Lebanon.

In its complaint letter, Lebanon cautioned against the critical situation and repercussions of the Israeli regime's provocative practices in Jerusalem al-Quds, and the breach of the sanctity of the holy places, in addition to the unjustified use of excessive force in places of worship against worshipers.It also denounced the regime's refusal to comply with the calls of the Security Council and the international community to refrain from taking escalatory steps during the coinciding holiday season this year for the three monotheistic religions, as the Israeli regime, with its aggressive actions, exacerbated the security situation on the ground, and caused an atmosphere of tension in the region in general.Meanwhile, Lebanon warned against the seriousness of the recent developments in the region, especially the villages in southern Lebanon, and affirmed its keenness on working to defuse tensions, while holding Israel responsible for the repercussions of any escalation that would blow up the situation on the southern Lebanese border.Moreover, Lebanon affirmed its adherence to the policy of restraint based on its awareness of the importance of stability and calm and its unwavering keenness to fulfill its international obligations. Nevertheless, it condemned the attacks carried out by Israel at dawn on Friday, April 7, 2023, on areas in southern Lebanon, which endangered the lives of civilians and the safety of Lebanese territories, deeming this an act of aggression, a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, a threat to the stability that southern Lebanon enjoyed, a blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolution #1701 and a threat to international peace and security.Lebanon also expressed its readiness to continuously cooperate with the peacekeeping forces on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution #1701, and its keenness on preserving calm and stability in southern Lebanon.Finally, Lebanon called in its letter on the Security Council and the international community to condemn the Israeli aggression in the strongest terms, to oblige the Israeli regime to stop its violation of Lebanon's sovereignty by air, land, and sea, and to cease its continuous threats to peace and security.