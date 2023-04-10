President Raisi Describes Future for Resistance as Bright, Hopeful

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad has said that the crimes of the Zionist regime show its weakness and are also evidence of a bright and promising future for the resistance.

President Raisi made the remarks in his Sunday evening phone talk with President Bashar al-Assad during which he congratulated the holy month of Ramadan.The global system is changing in favor of the axis of resistance and against the arrogance system and the Zionist regime, President Raisi said, adding that the crimes of the Zionists regime are a sign of its weakness and desperation, and it is proof that the future for the resistance movement is bright and hopeful.Stressing the need to respect Syria’s territorial integrity, he underlined that the only way to fight terrorism is to support Syria’s sovereignty.The Syrian president, for his part, congratulated Ramadan to President Raisi and pointed to four decades of the Iranian and Syrian nations’ resistance against their enemies.He stated that today, the sign of collapse in the Zionist society is evident.Assad considered the downing Israel regime to be the result of the resistance, especially the resistance of the Palestinian nation.