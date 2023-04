Islam Times - Head of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, affirmed that the Zionist attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque are intolerable and must be confronted.

During a Ramadan seminar, Sayyed Houthi stressed that all Muslims must support the Palestinian people.Domestically, Sayyed Houthi indicated that Saudi and UAE have recognized their losses in Yemen, but that US, UK and ‘Israel’ are endeavoring to keep them involved in the aggression.A Saudi-Omani delegation arrived in Yemen’s capital Sanaa to hash out a permanent ceasefire deal with officials there and end the eight-year aggression on the impoverished country.