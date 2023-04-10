Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening

Islam Times - An Iranian technical delegation will probably travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to prepare for the reopening of Iran’s embassy in Riyadh.

The Iranian delegation will probably be dispatched to Saudi Arabia on April 11, Tasnim reported.The technical team will be making arrangements for the reopening of Iran’s embassy in Riyadh, as part of an agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.A same technical delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in Iran on April 8 to prepare for the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and the kingdom’s consulate in Mashhad.After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months after seven years of estrangement.The two regional heavyweights have underscored the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.