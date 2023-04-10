IRGC Tests New Suicide Drone with 50 kg of Ammo

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Ground Force has developed a new suicide drone that can detonate targets within a range of 450 kilometers, an official said.

vehicle, dubbed Me’raj-532, has been tested successfully.The homegrown suicide drone is equipped with a piston engine and can travel a distance of 450 kilometers in a one-way mission, he said.The drone can take off from a vehicle, has a service ceiling of 12,000 feet and can stay aloft up to 3 hours, the general added, noting that it can hit targets with high accuracy with a warhead weighing 50 kilograms.General Kouhestani also stated that Me’raj-532 can be assembled and prepared for flight easily and rapidly, emerging as a suitable option for rapid reaction.He also unveiled plans to bring more new combat, training and suicide drones into operation for various missions carried out by the IRGC Ground Force units.