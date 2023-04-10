0
Monday 10 April 2023 - 11:07

IRGC Tests New Suicide Drone with 50 kg of Ammo

vehicle, dubbed Me’raj-532, has been tested successfully.

The homegrown suicide drone is equipped with a piston engine and can travel a distance of 450 kilometers in a one-way mission, he said.

The drone can take off from a vehicle, has a service ceiling of 12,000 feet and can stay aloft up to 3 hours, the general added, noting that it can hit targets with high accuracy with a warhead weighing 50 kilograms.

General Kouhestani also stated that Me’raj-532 can be assembled and prepared for flight easily and rapidly, emerging as a suitable option for rapid reaction.

He also unveiled plans to bring more new combat, training and suicide drones into operation for various missions carried out by the IRGC Ground Force units.
