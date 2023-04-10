0
Monday 10 April 2023 - 11:26

Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report

Story Code : 1051564
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
A source close to Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky told CNN that Kiev has taken steps to alter its plans after sensitive intelligence documents, mostly concerning the Ukraine war, had surfaced on social media last week. Among other things, the leaked materials gave out details of Ukraine’s preparations for a counter-offensive against the Russian army.

The documents also suggested that the US was spying on Zelensky. According to the source, that is “unsurprising.” However, Kiev was deeply frustrated about the fact that the documents leaked.

While the US said it was investigating the leak, some of their allies issued statements denying their authenticity. On Sunday, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the leaked materials, which suggested that the leadership of the Mossad spy agency was encouraging anti-government protests, were “completely false.” 

Ukrainian officials have also dismissed the documents as “fake.” Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, said on his Telegram channel Friday that the leaked materials were "based on a large amount of fictitious information" disseminated by Russia and have "nothing to do with Ukraine's real plans."
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
9 April 2023
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
9 April 2023
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
8 April 2023
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
8 April 2023
China: US Seeks Cyber “Hegemony”
China: US Seeks Cyber “Hegemony”
8 April 2023
US Resumes Biolabs Program in Ukraine: Russian MoD
US Resumes Biolabs Program in Ukraine: Russian MoD
8 April 2023
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
Resistance Factions Condemn ‘Israeli’ Attacks on Lebanon, Palestine, Vow Retaliation
7 April 2023
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
Biden Admin Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal, Blames Trump
7 April 2023