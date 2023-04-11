0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 04:45

Thousands March to Illegal West Bank Outpost Under Heavy Guard

Thousands March to Illegal West Bank Outpost Under Heavy Guard
Organizers said the march was to strengthen the settlement movement and to pressure the government to allow the outpost to be repopulated.

Some of the government’s most senior cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and so-called ‘National Security’ Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, were slated to participate in the march against their own government’s policy, along with four of the most senior rabbis in the religious-Zionist community.

The event comes amid a wave of Palestinian resistance operations carried out in recent days, as well as riots on the Temple Mount and inside the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds, and retaliatory rocket barrages fired from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.

On Sunday, security officials warned that the march to Evyatar would put more pressure on security forces already “spread thin” by the security situation in the West Bank, and the threats from other fronts.
