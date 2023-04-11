0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 04:47

Signs of ‘Israeli’ Society’s Disintegration Revealed: Raisi

Story Code : 1051691
Signs of ‘Israeli’ Society’s Disintegration Revealed: Raisi
Speaking on Sunday at the cabinet session, Raisi condemned the recent crimes of the Zionists against Palestinians and highlighted the need for the convergence of the Islamic world to defend the oppressed Palestinian nation and prevent the abusive actions of the Zionist Regime.

Referring to the signs of desperation and the disintegration of the Zionist society and the formation of a new world order in favor of the Resistance Front, the Iranian president added that “The free nations will declare their disgust with the crimes of the Zionist Regime this year with a more magnificent celebration of Quds Day.”
