Palestinian Teen Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Military Raid in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during a military raid on a refugee camp in the occupied eastern West Bank city of Ariha.

At the same time, Zionist settlers stormed the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds in yet another provocative move against Palestinian worshipers.The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that confrontations broke out soon after ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp on Monday morning, with dozens of armored vehicles and special forces, to kidnap activists.The report added that the ‘Israeli’ occupation troops fired shots indiscriminately at local residents, hitting one in the head, chest and stomach. The teen later succumbed to his serious gunshot wounds. Two other Palestinians were struck in the lower parts of the body.The Palestinian Ministry of Health later identified the victim as 15-year-old Mohammad Fayez Balhan.Local sources said ‘Israeli’ soldiers had surrounded the camp from all sides before entering it to detain activists.Meanwhile, more than 1,500 Zionist settlers broke into the courtyard of the holy Aqsa Mosque compound through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, and toured it under the protection of the occupation regime’s forces.The Zionist settlers also provocatively performed rituals in the sacred site.Media reports said the occupation forces had earlier stormed the mosque, and removed the Palestinian worshipers from the holy site to pave the way for the settlers’ incursions.