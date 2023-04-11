Islam Times - Recently leaked classified Pentagon and US intelligence documents suggest potential scenarios in which Israel would supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, according to media reports from CNN and NBC News.

One of the leaked documents, titled "Israel: Pathways to Providing Lethal Aid to Ukraine," suggests that Israel "likely will consider providing lethal aid under increased US pressure or a perceived degradation" in its relationship with Russia.The documents assess hypothetical situations that might drive Israel to provide military aid to Ukraine, as well as the types of weapons that could make up such deliveries to Kiev.Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated that the US Department of Defense is "assessing the validity" of the leaked documents that are circulating on social media sites.An interagency effort has been established to assess the impact these photographed documents could have on US national security and allies and partners. According to Reuters, the leaked documents may have been doctored.The documents concern plans by the US and NATO to prepare the Ukrainian armed forces for a counteroffensive. Numerous files revealing information about weapons supply schedules and the number of troops were posted, particularly to Twitter and Telegram.This could be the biggest leak since over 700,000 files, videos, and diplomatic cables appeared on the Wikileaks website in 2013.