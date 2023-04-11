0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 05:53

Rocket Attack Reported on One of Largest US Bases in Syria

Sputnik's reporter reported a rocket attack on the US military base in eastern Syria.

According to the report, a series of loud explosions were heard inside one of the largest American bases in the suburbs of Dayr al-Zawr in eastern Syria.

These explosions have rocked the illegal American base in the Koniko gas field in the northeastern suburbs of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told Sputnik that plumes of smoke were seen rising into the air from the heart of the US military Koniko base. 

Local sources announced that American helicopters flew over the area around the gas field. Ambulances and fire department have rushed to the scene of the fire inside the base.

The US-affiliated militias have closed all the roads leading to the region.

At the same time, Syrian opposition sources claimed that US-led coalition forces shot down a drone in the Koniko gas field.

According to these sources, the drone was shot down in the village of Altabiyya in the eastern part of Dayr al-Zawr.

Meanwhile, Syrian sources announced the readiness of American forces inside the base and announced that an American coalition balloon had flown over the area.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, a US official has confirmed the attack but said that it was not a UAV attack and instead it was done by missiles or rockets.
