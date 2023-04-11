0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 05:54

US Senator Threatens Macron with Ending Support for Ukraine

"After his 6 hour meeting in China he told reporters that Europe should create distance with the US & should not get involved in supporting America over China when it comes to Taiwan," Marco Rubio, a Republican member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

According to American website Politico, in response to Macron’s comments, Rubio dropped a video in which he says, “If our allies’ position is, in fact, Macron speaks for all of Europe, and their position now is they are not going to pick sides between the UٍS and China over Taiwan, maybe we shouldn’t be picking sides either. Maybe we should basically say we’re going to focus on Taiwan and the threats that China poses, and you guys handle Ukraine.”
