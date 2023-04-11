0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 05:58

US Could Be Spying on Zelensky, Says Kremlin

Story Code : 1051704
"I couldn't make any kind of comment on it," Dmitry Peskov said Monday when asked to comment on media publications about the possibility of the Pentagon spying on Zelensky.

"It cannot be ruled out, you have indeed seen the leaks, which are quite interesting; they are all being studied, analyzed, widely discussed. The fact that the US has been spying on various heads of state for a long time, especially in European capitals, has emerged repeatedly, and has given rise to various scandalous situations; it's all too easy to remember. Therefore, this cannot be ruled out," TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

When asked to comment on allegations that Russia could be behind the leaks of classified documents from the Pentagon, the spokesman said, "No, I can't comment on that in any way. You and I both know that the tendency to constantly blame Russia for everything is a widespread disease right now. So, there's nothing to comment on."

Earlier, CNN, citing classified documents that purportedly originated from the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies and have found their way onto the Internet, reported that the US had been spying on Zelensky. According to a source close to Zelensky, such a situation is "not surprising," but Ukrainian officials are deeply disappointed by such a leak.

Earlier, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the US Defense Department was verifying the authenticity of the allegedly secret documents that had hit the Internet. Singh said that the Biden administration was currently conducting an interagency "assessment of the potential impact that these photographed documents could have on US national security as well as on the country's allies and partners.".
