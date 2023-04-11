0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 15:21

Seymour Hersh: Biden Sought to “Threaten” Putin

Story Code : 1051792
Seymour Hersh: Biden Sought to “Threaten” Putin
In an exposé published online in February, Hersh claimed that the US orchestrated the September 2022 bombing of the Baltic Sea pipelines built to deliver gas from Russia to Germany.

Speaking to German online magazine Tichys Einblick on Monday, the journalist said President Joe Biden originally viewed the threat of sabotage as a deterrent.

Hersh claimed that plans for a potential attack began towards the end of 2021, when the US was accusing Moscow of a military buildup along the border with Ukraine.

“The idea was to find something extraordinary that the president could use, like an enticement or a threat, to convince Putin not to attack [Ukraine],” Hersh said.

“Above all, it was a threat. I don’t think this administration is very good at persuasion. They operate more along the lines of, ‘You’re with us or you’re against us,’” the journalist added. “The idea was to tell Putin: ‘We will blow up the pipelines if you cross the Ukrainian border.’”

Two weeks before Moscow launched its military operation in February 2022, Biden promised that the US would “bring an end” to Nord Stream if Russian forces entered Ukraine. Washington and its allies have since imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow and have supplied Kiev with heavy weapons, including tanks and artillery.

However, the White House has denied any involvement in the pipeline sabotage, dismissing Hersh’s story as “utterly false and complete fiction.”

Several news outlets claimed in March that a pro-Ukrainian group acting independently may have been behind the sabotage. Kiev has denied any involvement in the attack. Russia, meanwhile, insisted that the reports were aimed at deflecting attention from Hersh’s investigation.

Last month, the UN Security Council rejected Russia’s call to set up an international commission to investigate the sabotage.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, told the Izvestia newspaper on Tuesday that “Western countries, especially the US, are not interested in an objective international investigation.” Instead, they are “interested in covering the tracks and leading investigators down the wrong path,” he insisted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
9 April 2023
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
9 April 2023
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
8 April 2023
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
8 April 2023