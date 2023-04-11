Aggression, Occupation Take Zionist Regime Closer to Collapse: Hezbollah Deputy SG

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem censured the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and violent attacks on Palestinian worshippers, saying such futile attempts only bring the Tel Aviv regime closer to the brink of collapse.

“While Palestinians are in possession of the secret to victory, which is faithful struggle and resistance, ‘Israelis’ hold the key to downfall, which is oppression and occupation,” Sheikh Qassem said in a tweet published on his Twitter page on Monday.“We are now at a stage where the stability and legitimacy of the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime are unthinkable,” the Hezbollah official pointed out.The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Illegal Zionist settlers have been freely violating the compound under the ‘Israeli’ military and police force’s protection.Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Zionist settlers also press ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.On Thursday, at least 30 rockets were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in retaliation against the ‘Israeli’ aggression against al-Aqsa. Resistance fighters based in Gaza also fired several rockets toward the occupied territories.Palestinian sources said the regime’s Iron Dome failed to intercept most of the retaliatory rockets. Following the rocket attack, ‘Israeli’ warplanes hit targets inside Gaza and positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon.The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has in recent months stepped up its atrocities, killing around 100 Palestinians this year alone.