Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 15:25

World Will Soon Witness the Zionist Regime’s Collapse: Iran MoD

Story Code : 1051796
The ministry’s Ideological and Political Organization made the remarks in a Monday statement issued to condemn the Tel Aviv regime’s recent acts of desecration and attacks on the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound and beating of Palestinian worshipers at the holy site.

“The recent crimes committed by the fake and temporary Zionist regime through desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque … are the sign of this regime’s endless fear and frustration that result from the increasing power of Islam, Muslims and the faithful,” the statement read.

“Such measures represent the regime's futile and repetitive effort and its threadbare plan to get rid of its profound internal crises. They are also aimed at deceiving and diverting the public opinion … and covering up inefficiency and corruption of the criminal politicians and officials of this regime.”

“The world will soon witness the collapse of the flimsy power of this shaky regime, because [it’s like a spider web in strength and] there is no structure weaker than a spider’s web," noted the statement.

It further called on thinkers, elites, artists and all influential people, in addition to nations and governments, to condemn the ‘Israeli’ measures and prevent the repetition of the regime's crimes and evil acts.

Heavily-armed ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Illegal ‘Israeli’ settlers have, meanwhile, been freely violating the compound under the ‘Israeli’ military and police force’s protection.
