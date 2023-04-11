0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 22:25

Iranian FM Briefs MPs on Foreign Policy Developments

Iranian FM Briefs MPs on Foreign Policy Developments
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ senior directors held a meeting with the members of the Iranian Parliament's national security and foreign policy commission in Tehran on Monday.

Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian briefed the lawmakers on the latest developments in Iran's foreign policy and international relations in the meeting.

The MPs were also given a report on the results and achievements of the foreign minister's visit to Beijing and rapprochement talks with Saudi Arabia, security negotiations with Iraq, the efforts of the Foreign Ministry to manage ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, the relations with Afghanistan in terms of fight against terrorism, ensuring border security and war on drugs as well as measures related to Iranian nationals living abroad.

The members of the Parliament's national security and foreign policy commission also expressed their views regarding different issues of foreign policy and relations, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

At the end of the seminar, Amir Abdollahian thanked the head and members of the parliamentary commission for sharing their views and underlined the need for the continuation of consultations between the Foreign Ministry and the Parliament.
