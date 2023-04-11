0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 22:26

Volcano Erupts in Russian Far East, Carpeting Villages in Ash

Story Code : 1051859
Volcano Erupts in Russian Far East, Carpeting Villages in Ash
The Shiveluch volcano erupted just after midnight reaching a crescendo about six hours later, spewing out an ash cloud over an area of 108,000 square kilometers, according to the Kamchatka Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Survey.

Lava flows tumbled from the volcano, melting snow and prompting a warning of mud flows along a nearby highway while villages were carpeted in drifts of grey ash as deep as 8.5 centimeters, the deepest in 60 years.

Pictures showed the cloud billowing swiftly over the forests and rivers of the far east and of villages covered in ash.

"The ash reached 20 kilometers high, the ash cloud moved westwards and there was a very strong fall of ash on nearby villages," said Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey.

"The volcano was preparing for this for at least a year... and the process is continuing though it has calmed a little now," Chebrov said.

About 300,000 people live on Russia's vast Kamchatka peninsula, which juts into the Pacific Ocean northeast of Japan.

The volcano, one of Kamchatka's largest and most active, would probably calm now, Chebrov said, though he cautioned that further major ash clouds could not be excluded. Chebrov said the lava flows should not reach local villages.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, though scientists said the volcano was still erupting 15 hours after the start of the eruption.

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team [KVERT] issued a red notice for aviation, saying "ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft."

Some schools on the peninsula, about 6,800 km east of Moscow, were closed and residents ordered to stay indoors, head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region Oleg Bondarenko said in a Telegram post.

"Because what I have just seen here with my own eyes, it will be impossible for children to go to school, and in general, the presence of children here is questionable," Bondarenko said.

He said residents' power had been restored and drinking water was being supplied.

Shiveluch has had an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years, the last major one being in 2007.

It has two main parts, the smaller of which -- Young Shiveluch -- scientists have reported as being extremely active in recent months, with a peak of 2,800 meters that protrudes out of the 3,283-meter-high Old Shiveluch.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
9 April 2023
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
9 April 2023
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
8 April 2023
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
8 April 2023