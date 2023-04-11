0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 22:31

Russia’s Complaints on US Bio Labs in Ukraine Left without Response: Diplomat

Story Code : 1051863
The diplomat noted that the report of the parliamentary commission on US bio laboratories in Ukraine states an unacceptable activity of the US and Ukraine on bio security with a military component, TASS reported.

"This does not comply with the requirements of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. Unfortunately, the questions that the Russian Federation raised before the mentioned states, as well as our complaints, were left without a response," he said.

"In this situation, it is extremely important for the parliamentary commission to carry out its investigation and to put all facts on paper; it is the most serious proof of violations," he added.
