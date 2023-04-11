0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 22:32

French Building Collapse Kills 6, Gas Explosion Suspected

Story Code : 1051864
French Building Collapse Kills 6, Gas Explosion Suspected
Prosecutor Dominique Laurens said an investigation was opened on that basis after the first body was found in the building, which collapsed in a fiery explosion early Sunday, AP reported.

Four of the six victims have been formally identified, Laurens said: a 74-year-old couple and two women, ages 88 and 65, who were neighbors.

Rescuers continuing searching Tuesday for two people who remained unaccounted for following the emergency in France’s second-largest city.

Investigators “are now working on the hypothesis of a gas explosion” as the cause of the building’s collapse, Laurens said during a Tuesday news conference. A gas meter was found in the rubble that may help determine whether there was atypical consumption in the 24 hours prior to the explosion.

In 2018, two buildings in the center of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people. Those buildings were poorly maintained, which was not the case with the one that collapsed Sunday, the interior minister said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
9 April 2023
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
9 April 2023
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
8 April 2023
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
8 April 2023